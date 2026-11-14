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Browns Rookie Faces One Of His Toughest Tests Yet Sunday
By Jimmy Swartz,4 days ago
Rookie receivers learn quickly that the NFL gets harder as the season goes on. Defensive coordinators build game plans around them, and opponents start assigning their best cornerbacks to take them away. The players who keep producing through that adjustment are the ones who turn into stars. For Denzel Boston, Sunday brings one of those tests against a cornerback who has been among the best in the league.