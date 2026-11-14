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Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves On Saturday
By Jimmy Swartz,2 days ago
The final day before a game is usually when NFL teams make their last roster adjustments. Injuries from the week get sorted out, practice squad players get elevated and the 53-man roster takes its final shape for Sunday. For the Browns, those moves this week were centered on one area of the offense. Cleveland reshuffled its blocking options at fullback and tight end ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans.