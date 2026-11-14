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Browns’ Midseason Report Card Has Good News And A Warning
By Jimmy Swartz,4 days ago
Grading a team at the halfway point depends on what you choose to measure. Some evaluators look only at the standings, while others dig into how those wins and losses actually happened. The two approaches can produce very different verdicts for the same team. The Browns are a perfect example, and the latest national report card lands somewhere in between.