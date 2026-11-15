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Broomfield stays perfect; Monarch, Holy Family, Mead roll into quarterfinals
By Brent W. Newbwnew@prairiemountainmedia.com,4 days ago
Broomfield remains perfect in football. The Eagles, Monarch, Holy Family and Mead all won their respective second-round games going away this past weekend. Fairview quarterback Ki Ellison maintained his national lead in total yards of offense with another 500-yard performance — though it came in a loss. CSU commit...