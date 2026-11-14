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mote Humidifier Concept Waters a Tiny Garden With Leftover Tank Water
By JC Torres,4 days ago
Emptying a humidifier usually sends the water you didn’t use straight down the drain. The mote gardening humidifier concept proposes giving it somewhere closer to go, placing a small growing bed beneath the tank. Water left after humidifying would drip into a plant cartridge below, bringing two household routines together without adding a separate watering can to an already crowded bedside table.