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Saturday, November 14, 2026
12 days ago
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the illegal dumping of approximately 40 mattresses at the public access to Rice Lake, near Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Little Falls Township. Based on the initial investigation it is believed they were dumped sometime between November 11th and November 12th. Not only is this illegal, but it also creates a significant mess and an unnecessary expense for someone else to clean up. The sheriff's office is asking for the public’s help. If you know of anyone who recently had a large number of mattresses to dispose of, or noticed a vehicle hauling a suspiciously large load of mattresses, we’d appreciate hearing from you. Please contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.