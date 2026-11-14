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Cupola Lift Marks Holly Springs City Hall Topping-Out Milestone
By Chris Allen Thompson,4 days ago
Holly Springs city leaders and construction crews gathered to celebrate a major milestone for the city's new City Hall: vertical construction topping out, marked by a cupola being lifted from the ground all the way to the top of the building's clock tower. Representatives of the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce attended the ceremony, which marked progress on a building in the city's emerging Town Center.