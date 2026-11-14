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Newnan Toddler Rescued After Pool Emergency — Doctor's CPR Saved Him
By Chris Allen Thompson,4 days ago
On a hot July day, a trip to a Newnan pool turned into a medical emergency for 1-year-old Maddox, who was playing contentedly in shallow water one moment and floating lifelessly nearby the next. Surveillance footage shows the sequence from Maddox playing until his mother pulled him from the pool unfolded in under 90 seconds. Today, Maddox is 2 years old and, in his mother's words, thriving.
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