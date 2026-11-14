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Gunfire Shatters Corryville Kroger Windows, No Injuries But Shooter Still Unknown
By Violet Larson,2 days ago
Shots fired from outside a Corryville Kroger shattered two second-floor windows Friday evening, sending Cincinnati police to the store just before 6 p.m. No customers or employees inside were hurt, and investigators have not said whether they have identified anyone responsible. According to WLWT, Cincinnati Police said officers were called...