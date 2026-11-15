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Paulding County Woman Flees in U-Haul, Deputy's PIT Maneuver Ends Wild Chase
By Chris Allen Thompson,4 days ago
A reported break-in at an old gas station on Dallas Acworth Highway turned into a dramatic road chase last Tuesday when a woman climbed into a U-Haul truck and sped off with a deputy close behind, weaving around traffic before a deputy forced the vehicle to a stop. Deputies arrested the driver, identified as Bobbie Eveans, once she bailed out of the truck, and a search turned up a five-gallon bucket of copper wire inside.