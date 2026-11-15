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USMNT deliver statement in Mauricio Pochettino's penultimate match
By Ari Liljenwall,4 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino's tenure with the US men's national team is nearing its conclusion, but he's making sure it ends with a flourish. With their head coach set to depart for Manchester United following Tuesday's second leg, the USMNT delivered a comprehensive performance on Saturday, dismantling Haiti 6-0 at Inter Miami CF's Nu Stadium in the opening match of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal.