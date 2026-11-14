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2026 WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, version 1.0, is live!
12 days ago
With many updates to come, the first take of this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide is launched! While we feature many holiday updates in other ways, from calendar listings to “happening now” coverage, this page is always our one-stop-shop place for seasonal info from pre-Thanksgiving to New Year’s. We update the Holiday Guide daily by removing what’s past and adding what we’ve just found/received. Looking for info on Thanksgiving ordering deadlines? Santa photo ops? Holiday concerts and performances? Christmas tree lots? Donation drives and volunteer opportunities? Big events like Junction Hometown Holidays, Alki Holiday Lights, Admiral Winter Wonderland? That’s just part of what you’ll find here. Thanks to everyone who’s sent info already – additions and updates always welcome at [email protected]!