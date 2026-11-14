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2 Chainz Recruits Big Sean, Erykah Badu & Aasher Saintt for “Situation”
By Quincy,2 days ago
2 Chainz turns dusty production, entanglement talk, and soulful contributions from Big Sean, Erykah Badu, and Aasher Saintt into a chill, high-quality collaboration. 2 Chainz isn’t playing around with the lineup on “Situation.” The single features Big Sean, Erykah Badu, and Aasher Saintt, giving us another reason to anticipate his upcoming album, Playaz Only Live Once. Dusty production, serious knock, and a sample of Badu’s “Lifetime” establish the old-school atmosphere. From there, 2 Chainz talks through entanglements with a steady delivery, Aasher Saintt brings real soul to the chorus, and Big Sean turns in a verse that reminds you why you liked him in the first place. Everybody contributes something worthwhile. This is some smooth, quality s**t.