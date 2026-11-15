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Check out the Outdoors calendar for fishing events and hunting schedules
By Joe Macaluso,4 days ago
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack and Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com. LA. SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., Terrebonne Council meeting room, 8026 Main St., Houma. FLIES & FLIGHTS: 7-9 p.m, Rally Cap Brewing, 11212 Pennywood Ave., Baton Rouge. Casual fly-tying &...