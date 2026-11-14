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Ex-LIV Golf stars including Joaquin Niemann handed DP World Tour lifeline ahead of 2027 season
By Andy Roberts,4 days ago
Former LIV Golf stars Joaquin Niemann and Lucas Herbert are reportedly heading back to the DP World Tour in 2027 after agreeing deals to compete next season. According to Golf Channel Latin America, Niemann, the former Torque GC captain and LIV Golf's record nine-time individual winner, is understood to have agreed to play between 15 and 20 DP World Tour events on invitations.