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The Hiking Gear That Will Be Taken Away By Airport Security
By Danno Wise,4 days ago
Hiking and backpacking are growing in popularity, and an increasing number of hikers are traveling far and wide to tackle the next trail. Whether you're a hiker planning a trip within the U.S. or to a bucket-list hiking destination across the globe, if you're flying, you may be tempted to stuff all your essential hiking gear into your carry-on. This might seem like a way to alleviate the possibility of a lost checked bag and ensure your gear gets to your destination. However, the reality is that putting certain types of hiking gear in your carry-on luggage is a surefire way to make sure they won't make the trip with you, as items ranging from sharp trekking poles to bear spray will be taken away by airport security, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).