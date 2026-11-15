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Cold overnight, warming in the days ahead
By AJ Rickman,4 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before long, temperatures will be back above normal. Lows overnight fall into the mid 20s under mostly clear skies with light winds. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a few degrees milder. Highs reach the upper 40s to near 50 thanks to light winds switching to a southerly direction. Lows Sunday night fall into the mid to upper 20 under mostly clear skies.