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Intel Core Ultra 7 260K Reveals 20-Core Arrow Lake Specs
11 days ago
Intel has quietly introduced another desktop processor without the usual product announcement, press release, or standalone retail launch. The new Core Ultra 7 260K has surfaced through Newegg listings, revealing an unusual OEM-exclusive addition to Intel's Arrow Lake family. Rather than appearing as a boxed processor for DIY builders, the chip is available exclusively inside two ABS gaming desktops sold through Newegg.