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Spain vs. England-Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
4 days ago
Spain and England lock horns in Madrid on Sunday evening with top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A3 up for grabs. While the world champion currently boasts the advantage after beating the Three Lions 3–2 at Wembley at the start of the group phase, England's superior goal difference, largely thanks to its 7–0 beatdown of Croatia, means that victory for the Three Lions in the Spanish capital would see them usurp their hosts and qualify for next March's quarterfinals as group winners.