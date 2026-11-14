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NVIDIA Celebrates 20 Years of GeForce 8800 GTX and G80 Architecture
11 days ago
NVIDIA is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the GeForce 8800 GTX, one of the most influential graphics cards in PC gaming history. Based on the renowned G80 architecture, the GPU introduced essential technologies such as unified shaders, DirectX 10 support, and CUDA. The 8800 GTX offered an impressive feature set and delivered major performance gains over previous generations, making it a landmark device in the advancement of consumer graphics hardware.