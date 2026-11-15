undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NFL Gives Out Punishment Decision for Jets OT After Chiefs, Chris Jones Incident
4 days ago
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got back to winning ways with a 35-12 victory over the New York Jets on Nov. 8, but the game was a frustrating one for the visitors. The Jets struggled to get anything going in the red zone and took another loss, dropping to 2-7 on the season. Andy Reid’s team, meanwhile, got a big game from Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 102 yards and caught two touchdown passes from Mahomes before adding another score on the ground.