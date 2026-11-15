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What’s Cooking: Here’s how dining at Chao Hawaii can support a local cause
By Annalisa Burgos,4 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Diners can enjoy pumpkin-inspired treats and support a good cause this holiday season through a partnership between Chao Group and Easterseals Hawaii. Through Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, the restaurant group will donate 100% of the profits from select drinks and desserts to Easterseals Hawaii, supporting programs and...