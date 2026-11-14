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Churchill Downs Recaps of the 28th Claiming Crown: Groveland Rolls Hime in $219,750 Claiming Crown Jewel; North America's Winningest Horse Kerness K Wins 12th Consecutive Race in Ready's Rocket Express
4 days ago
Groveland chased pacesetter Indy Charges On, took the lead leaving the final turn and kicked clear in the stretch to defeat Expect the Best by 3 ¼ lengths and win Saturday’s $200,000 Claiming Crown Jewel at Churchill Downs – the most lucrative of nine starter allowance races on the day for the nation’s top claiming-level horses.