undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Once You Reply, You Die”: Micro-Budget Indie Dark Comedy-Horror Feature CHAT Unleashes Dig ital Terror This Holiday Season
By Ash Hamilton,4 days ago
“Once You Reply, You Die”: Micro-Budget Indie Dark Comedy-Horror Feature CHAT Unleashes Digital Terror This Holiday Season. Austin-based writer, director, and producer Ole J Hartmann announces the independent release of his debut feature film, CHAT. Shot on a $25,000 budget over an intensive two-week schedule, the 114-page genre-bending project blends sharp dark comedy with horror, suspense, thriller, and crime.