undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GAME DAY: WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CHALLENGE WITH POST
13 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, NY – The College of Staten Island women's basketball team will wrap up the 2026 Conference Challenge Tournament against Post University on Saturday afternoon. The Dolphins will look to bounce back following Friday evening's loss to No. 10 Holy Family University, while the Eagles also enter the matchup looking for their first victory of the season after dropping their tournament opener. Both teams enter the contest with 0-2 records to begin the 2026-27 campaign.