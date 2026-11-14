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LINDSEY'S 27 POINTS LEADS DOLPHINS OVER EAGLES IN FOURTH QUARTER SURGE
4 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, NY – The College of Staten Island women's basketball team wrapped up the final day of the Conference Challenge Tournament against Post University Saturday afternoon. The Dolphins battled with the Eagles through three quarters before a dominant 30-point fourth quarter propelled them to their first victory of the season, 78-73. Abbey Lindsey led the charge for the Dolphins, recording a season-best 27 points to help secure the victory.
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