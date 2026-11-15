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Air Force Adds $10.9M to Colorado Firm's Hypersonic Engine Work
By Hailey Armstrong,4 days ago
The Air Force Research Laboratory has exercised a $10.9 million option on its contract with Ursa Major Technologies Inc. to keep developing Draper, the company's storable liquid rocket engine built for hypersonic applications. The move funds continued work on an engine that has already flown in government test missions, pushing the program closer to a formal qualification milestone set for late next year.