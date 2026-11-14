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Denver's Snooze Turns Coffee Grounds Into Fertilizer With Parking Lot Biodigester
By Hailey Armstrong,4 days ago
Behind a popular Snooze location at 7th and Colorado in Denver, a trailer has been quietly turning coffee grounds, eggshells and kitchen scraps into bottled plant fertilizer since July. The setup processes about 900 pounds of food waste a week, just shy of its 1,000-pound weekly capacity, and the fertilizer it produces now sells behind the restaurant's own cash register.
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