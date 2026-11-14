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Kearney Catholic softball coach named coach of the year
By Michael Shively,12 days ago
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Catholic’s softball coach is being recognized by her peers following her team’s historic season. The Nebraska Coaches Association announced Syd Tidwell as its NCA-Hudl Softball Coach of the Year on Friday. The winner is selected by the NCA Softball Advisory Committee and is awarded to a coach for service to the sport and success in recent years.
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