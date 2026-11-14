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UConn 46, James Madison 22 – Huskies move to within one win of a bowl bid
By Kevin Stone,4 days ago
Image courtesy of UConn Athletics By Rob Gullo NEFJ Correspondent EAST HARTFORD — UConn quarterback Kaleib Osborne threw three touchdown passes and running back Cyncir Bowers scored three touchdowns as the Huskies’ football team earned its biggest win of the season defeating the James Madison Dukes 46-22. UConn improved to 5-5 with the win and will host Old Dominion next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. A win would make them bowl-eligible...