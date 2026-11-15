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Lakes residents in Myrtle Beach voice worries over proposed SC-22 extension impacts
By Anthony Winn,4 days ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents in the Lakes community in Myrtle Beach are raising concerns about a proposed highway project they say could permanently change their neighborhoods. Several neighborhoods met to discuss the proposed SC-22 extension, a project that would extend SC-22 toward Highway 17 Business. People who...
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