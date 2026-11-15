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Buckingham Browne & Nichols 30, Tabor Academy 20 – Knights clinch top spot in NEPSAC Class B
By Kevin Stone,4 days ago
By Michael Najarian NEFJ Correspondent MARION — Colin Hoffman’s 20-yard touchdown with two minutes left, one that sealed the win for Buckingham Browne & Nichols, punctuated a week of hard practices for the Knights, a week that ended the right way. Behind two touchdowns from Hoffman and timely stops on defense, BB&N took down Tabor Academy with a 30-20 win on the road. “I think our guys played really hard...