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Holy Cross 30, Villanova 27 (OT) – Crusaders keep it rolling with 4th straight win
By Kevin Stone,4 days ago
Image courtesy of Holy Cross Athletics By Mike Sidhly NEFJ Correspondent It’s rare for one matchup to symbolize a team’s season in its entirety, but that's what Holy Cross faced on Saturday afternoon. With so much promise that was followed by a harsh reality check, and a late resurgence with a call to glory. This season has been anything but conventional for the Crusaders, who started the year 0-4 and...