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Stamping INKspirations Blog Hop - November 2026 | CAS and/or Color Challenge
12 days ago
Hello y'all! Happy November! I'm so glad that you're here and hope you are having a wonderful day! Today I am hopping with some of my talented stamping friends from around the world who love creating with Stampin' Up!® products as much as I do! We love hopping on the second weekends of the month - Saturday or Sunday depending on where you are in the world - and love sharing lots of inspiration with you. There are several of us hopping today - you will find the list to follow along towards the bottom of my blog post - so sit back and relax with your favorite cuppa as you peruse the hop.