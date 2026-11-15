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Chicago Stars Captain Alyssa Naeher Retires After 17-Year Career, Two World Cup Titles
By Damon R. Sheffield,4 days ago
Alyssa Naeher, the goalkeeper who has anchored Chicago Stars FC’s defense and captained the club for more than a decade, announced her retirement from professional soccer after a 17-year career. The announcement closes the book on a run that included two World Cup titles, Olympic gold, and a string of NWSL records few goalkeepers will ever approach.