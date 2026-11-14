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Twentynine Palms Man, 39, Accused of Abusing Special-Needs Child for Five Years
By Marisol Reyes,2 days ago
A domestic violence call in Twentynine Palms led San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies to investigate allegations that a special-needs child had been sexually abused for roughly five years. The suspect, 39-year-old Patrick Corrales, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday, November 13, according to seed facts reported by KESQ.
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