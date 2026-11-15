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Story 3 The Technology: Electric and Green Thrusters Reshape Satellite Propulsion Architectures
4 days ago
Advancements in electric thrusters, non-toxic green propellants, and miniaturized hardware are reshaping spacecraft propulsion design as operators seek to cut launch mass and extend orbital lifetimes. Rapid adoption of high-efficiency propulsion technologies is central to expanding the global satellite propulsion market from $2.07 billion in 2026 to $4.66 billion by...