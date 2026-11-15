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Story 2 The Players: Prime Contractors and NewSpace Suppliers Compete in $4.66 Billion Propulsion Sector
4 days ago
As the global satellite propulsion market scales from $2.07 billion in 2026 toward a projected $4.66 billion by 2031, established aerospace prime contractors and specialized suppliers are restructuring manufacturing strategies to capture commercial constellation orders. In a report published on Nov. 13, MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd. identified Northrop Grumman (U.S.),...