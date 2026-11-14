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Google’s Family Hub Comes to Pixel Settings With Controls for Family Plans and Location
By Arran Rice,4 days ago
Google is now rolling out its Android Family Hub to Pixel phones widely. The feature adds a new Family section to the Settings app. From there, anyone in a Google family group can see their members, shared subscriptions, payment methods and location sharing in one place, without going through the Google Account pages on the web.