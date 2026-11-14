undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lillian D. Legacy, 97, of Gouverneur
By Submitted by funeral home,4 days ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Lillian D. Legacy, age 97, of Gouverneur, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2026. Lillian, lovingly known as “Nanny” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was born on March 25, 1929, in Chateaugay, NY, to the late Archibald and Irene (Taylor) Vaincourt. She attended Chateaugay School and, on June 18, 1949, married the love of her life, Paul J. Legacy, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Constable, NY, officiated by her Uncle Fr. Earl Taylor. Together, they built a beautiful life and raised four children. Paul passed away on March 27, 2001.