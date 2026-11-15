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AEW FULL GEAR PPV RESULTS (11/14): Keller’s report on Ospreay vs. Fletcher, Mercedes vs. Shafir, Anarchy in the Arena, Young Bucks vs. Davis & Doyle
4 days ago
STREAMED LIVE ON PPV (including PPV.com) Attendance: WrestleTix reports 7,022 tickets distributed as of showtime, with a set-up of 7,476 setup. Last year’s Full Gear in Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center drew 10,485. JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…. PWTorch’s Greg Parks...