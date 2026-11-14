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Beach Polo World Cup Gallops Onto Miami Beach Sand With 120 Horses
By Carlos Mendez,4 days ago
Polo ponies are pounding the sand near Collins Park this weekend as the Beach Polo World Cup returns to Miami Beach for its 20th edition. The tournament runs November 13 through 15, bringing eight international teams and more than 120 horses to a stretch of beachfront between 21st and 22nd streets, and general admission is free to anyone who wants to watch.