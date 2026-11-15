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Marvel Studios Replaces Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver as the MCU's Main Speedster
By Geraldo Amartey,4 days ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson debuted as Quicksilver in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and 12 years later, Marvel Studios has finally replaced him as the MCU's main speedster. Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver was a joy to watch on screen, but his time in the MCU was cut short in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when James Spader's evil titular synthezoid fired a barrage of bullets at Clint Barton and a young kid. The speedster zoomed in to get the pair out of harm's way, only to take the bullets himself, sacrificing his life to save both.