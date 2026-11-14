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Arcadia Private School Teacher, 45, Arrested on Suspicion of Targeting Child Online
By Juliette Kessler,4 days ago
A 45-year-old Alhambra man who worked as a teacher at an Arcadia private school and as a self-employed private tutor was arrested Friday on suspicion of contacting a child online to commit lewd acts. Francis Navarro Muralidharan now remains in custody on $100,000 bail as investigators work to determine whether other children may have been targeted.
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