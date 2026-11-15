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Auburn pulls away to defeat Mississippi State 41-9
By WSFA 12 News Staff,4 days ago
STARKVILLE, MS. (WSFA) - Auburn used a strong offensive performance and several key defensive stops to defeat Mississippi State 41-9 Saturday. The Tigers struck first in the first quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Keshaun Singleton and a 37-yard extra point to jump ahead to a 7-0 lead. Alex McPherson added to that led at the end of the quarter with a field goal (10-0).