undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bridgewater State Police Raise Guide Dog Arby in First-of-Its-Kind Program
By Anjali Novak,4 days ago
A Bridgewater State University police officer has spent months sharing his days with a black Labrador Retriever named Arby, who could one day become the eyes for someone who is blind or visually impaired. Officer Joseph Locke has been raising the dog through the university's partnership with Guiding Eyes for the Blind, and if Arby passes the organization's assessment, he will move on to formal training and eventual placement with a partner.
2