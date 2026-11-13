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Amex transfer bonus cuts points needed for London flights
By Randy Petersen,9 days ago
The traveler lives in Central Florida and booked nonstop service between Orlando International Airport and London Heathrow. The outbound premium economy award cost 35,000 Virgin Points per person, plus taxes and fees; the traveler said 54,000 Amex points covered two seats after the bonus. The return was booked in Upper Class at 29,000 Virgin Points per person, requiring 46,000 Amex points for two.