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Northampton Shuts Down Data Centers for a Year, Kills Small-Business Carve-Out
By Benjamin Cortez,4 days ago
Northampton Board of Health — Possible Select Committee Review Role. Northampton's City Council voted unanimously to enact a yearlong moratorium on data centers, blocking new construction of server farms and related facilities across the city while a newly formed committee studies how such projects might affect local power, water and noise levels. Before reaching that unanimous vote, councilors first killed a proposed carve-out that would have let smaller operations skip the ban entirely.
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