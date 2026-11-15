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Costa Mesa Poised for First GOP Mayor as Buley Edges Gameros, Shakes Up Council
By Juliette Kessler,4 days ago
Costa Mesa's mayoral race was still too close to call as of Thursday night, but Councilmember Mike Buley held a lead over fellow councilmember Loren Gameros that, if it holds, would make him the city's first elected Republican mayor. The margin stood at 52.71% to 47.29%, with Orange County election officials still working through thousands of uncounted ballots.
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