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Scripps Coffeehouse Strips All Flags After Admin Gives Stark Ultimatum
By Sarah Kim,4 days ago
A dispute over who controls the walls at The Motley Coffeehouse came to a head Friday: after a Nov. 10 email from Scripps gave the student-run cafe two choices—hang American and Israeli flags at the same size and prominence as the Palestinian flag already on display, or remove all flags—90% of staff voted to take them all down, the coffeehouse said. The flags were removed.